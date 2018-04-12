Mariah Carey Opens Up On Battle With Bipolar Disorder

Mariah Carey spoke out for the first time on her battle with bipolar disorder.

The singer was first diagnosed in 2001 with bipolar II and hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown.

In the PEOPLE cover story, Carey says she finally sought treatment recently after, according to her as, “the hardest couple of years I’ve been through.”

The superstar added “Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me.”

“It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love.”

Carey is now in therapy and taking medication for her disorder, this includes periods of depression and hypomania.

Source: PEOPLE