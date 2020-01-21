Connect with us

Entertainment

Mark Wahlberg And Post Malone Star In “Spenser Confidential”

It’s a whole lot of action.

Published

1 week ago

on

Advertisement

Netflix

If you have watched enough Mark Wahlberg films, then you know action and comedy comes hand in hand.

In the new upcoming Netflix original movie, Wahlberg stars in “Spenser Confidential” – with special appearances by Post Malone.

Advertisement

Netflix

The film is set to release on the streaming platform on March 6.

The story follows Spenser (Wahlberg), an ex-cop who has just come out of prison and plans to escape Boston. But later gets stuck into helping his old boxing coach, Hawk (Winston Duke) and mentor a promising amateur, Henry (Alan Arkin).

Watch the “Spenser Confidential” first trailer here.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#FlyShareIt33 mins ago

UM Expert: Most Wuhan Virus Patients Will Have High Chance Of Recovery

By SAYS Alyssa J. Oon
Entertainment2 hours ago

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Finally Finalize Divorce

They will officially be single in Feb!
#FlyShareIt3 hours ago

Penang Uncle Celebrates Chinese New Year By Feeding Students At Neighborhood Tahfiz School

By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
Featured3 hours ago

Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Album Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Best Valentines gift ever!
Entertainment5 hours ago

Ginseng – The Timeless Ingredient For Your Skin’s Health

Advertisement Advertisement Privacy Settings This site uses functional cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. Which cookies and scripts...
Advertisement
Advertisement