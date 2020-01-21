Mark Wahlberg And Post Malone Star In “Spenser Confidential”

If you have watched enough Mark Wahlberg films, then you know action and comedy comes hand in hand.

In the new upcoming Netflix original movie, Wahlberg stars in “Spenser Confidential” – with special appearances by Post Malone.

The film is set to release on the streaming platform on March 6.

The story follows Spenser (Wahlberg), an ex-cop who has just come out of prison and plans to escape Boston. But later gets stuck into helping his old boxing coach, Hawk (Winston Duke) and mentor a promising amateur, Henry (Alan Arkin).

Watch the “Spenser Confidential” first trailer here.