Entertainment
Mark Wahlberg And Post Malone Star In “Spenser Confidential”
It’s a whole lot of action.
If you have watched enough Mark Wahlberg films, then you know action and comedy comes hand in hand.
In the new upcoming Netflix original movie, Wahlberg stars in “Spenser Confidential” – with special appearances by Post Malone.
The film is set to release on the streaming platform on March 6.
The story follows Spenser (Wahlberg), an ex-cop who has just come out of prison and plans to escape Boston. But later gets stuck into helping his old boxing coach, Hawk (Winston Duke) and mentor a promising amateur, Henry (Alan Arkin).
Watch the “Spenser Confidential” first trailer here.
Recent Posts
UM Expert: Most Wuhan Virus Patients Will Have High Chance Of Recovery
By SAYS Alyssa J. Oon
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Finally Finalize Divorce
They will officially be single in Feb!
Penang Uncle Celebrates Chinese New Year By Feeding Students At Neighborhood Tahfiz School
By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Album Is Coming Sooner Than You Think
Best Valentines gift ever!
Ginseng – The Timeless Ingredient For Your Skin’s Health
Advertisement Advertisement Privacy Settings This site uses functional cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. Which cookies and scripts...