Mark Wahlberg To Star With Tom Holland In ‘Uncharted’ Movie

This combo would be awesome!

3 hours ago

Mark Wahlberg is reported to be in final talks to co-star alongside Tom Holland in Sony’s upcoming adaptation of the hit video game “Uncharted,”

The movie follows Nathan Drake (Holland), a treasure hunter who travels the world to uncover various historical mysteries. Wahlberg will portray Victor “Sully” Sullivan, an American treasure hunter, fortune seeker and businessman, as well as confidant and father figure to Drake.

The film will be directed by Travis Knight who previously directed “Bumblebee”.

However, no release date has been mentioned.

