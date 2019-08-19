Entertainment
Marvel Casts World’s Tallest Bodybuilder For Black Widow
Whoa!
Via Aficionados
Marvel has cast the world’s tallest bodybuilder for its upcoming Black Widow spin-off film.
Olivier Richters, A.K.A ‘Dutch Giant,’ is 7ft 2in (218.44 cm) tall. The bodybuilder made his big break, recently, after joining the cast of The King’s Man, which is set to release in theatres in 2020.
The news was announced by the bodybuilder turned actor himself on Instagram, “I can finally tell you guys! For the last 3 weeks, I have been in the UK filming my part for the movie: Black Widow (Marvel Studios) 😱,” Richters captioned his post.
“This year in January, for the first time in my life I started to join castings for movies, who would have thought that I got to start with ”The King’s Man”, then of to ”Gangs of London (HBO)” and now Black Widow (Marvel),” he added. “If someone in 2018 told me my career in the movie industry would start like this, I would have called an ambulance for him 😁. It has always been my dream to do something with my size. Can’t wait for all the releases in 2020.”
I can finally tell you guys! For the last 3 weeks, I have been in the UK filming my part for the movie: Black Widow (Marvel Studios) 😱. This year in January, for the first time in my life I started to join castings for movies, who would have thought that I got to start with ''The King's Man'', then of to ''Gangs of London (HBO)'' and now Black Widow (Marvel). If someone in 2018 told me my career in the movie industry would start like this, I would have called an ambulance for him 😁. It has always been my dream to do something with my size. Can't wait for all the releases in 2020.
As of now, there hasn’t been any mention who Richters will be playing just yet.
