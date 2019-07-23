Connect with us

Marvel Reveals Massive Phase Four Movie And Television Plan

10 big projects through 2021!

Published

1 hour ago

on

2019 Comic-Con International - Marvel Studios Panel

Marvel Studios’ Phase Four of its Marvel Cinematic Universe will include 10 movies and Disney + series when it launches next year! With 2021 looking especially crowded(just the way we like it) President Kevin Feige appeared at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Phase Four slate that Marvel unveiled includes the following: Black Widow (May 1st, 2020), Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Fall 2020), The Eternals (November 6th, 2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 12, 2021), WandaVision (Spring 2021), Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (May 7th, 2021), Loki (Spring 2021), What If…?(Summer 2021), Hawkeye (Fall 2021), and Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5th, 2021).

Feige made a surprise announcement at the end saying that he didn’t have time to address where the Fantastic Four or X-Men would end up in the franchise, but that one additional project will be Blade, which will feature Mahershala Ali!

Are you excited to be filled with Marvel like we are?!

But the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t just movies anymore — Disney’s forthcoming streaming service, Disney+, will feature several ongoing projects, like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, and What If…?.

Feige and his team went in more detail about a couple of shows, including Loki. The show will follow the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in 2012, something that happened thanks to Avengers: Endgame. The version of Loki played by Hiddleston appears to be one that didn’t experience the events of several films, like Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The show will premiere on Disney+ in 2021.

