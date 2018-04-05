Masterchef UK Judge, Gregg Wallace Defends His ‘Crispy’ Remark!

Gregg Wallace, the Masterchef UK judge who sparked outrage among Malaysians over his famous remark on ‘crispy’ chicken rendang, has come out to defend himself!

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Wallace explained that his comment over Masterchef UK contestant Zaleha Kadir Olpin, chicken rendang, was was simply misunderstood.

“I didn’t mean it should be fried, like fried chicken. What I meant was it wasn’t cooked. It simply wasn’t cooked. It was white and flabby,” he said during the interview with Masterchef UK co-judge, John Torode.

“Rest assured, the best cooks will always go through,” he said, adding, “She didn’t go out because her skin wasn’t crispy. She went out because the other cooks were better.”

Watch the full video below.

Source: MasterChefUK/Facebook, NST, Free Malaysia Today