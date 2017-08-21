Matt LeBlanc Turned Down Offer for this Famous Role!

Modern Family could have turned out a little differently…

Matt LeBlanc had reportedly passed up on the role of Phil Dunphy which went to Ty Burrell.

In a recent interview, the former Friends actor said he was offered the role in 2009 along with the pilot script.

“I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script,” LeBlanc said.

Although he thought it was good, LeBlanc explained why he believed he’s “not the guy for this.”

“I’d be doing the project an injustice to take this. I know what I can do, I know what I can’t do. Plus, I’m having too much fun laying on the couch,” he said.

But the difference was not only with LeBlanc. According to Modern Family’s casting director Jeff Greenberg, Craig T. Nelson was the original choice for the role of Jay Pritchett which later went to Ed O’Neill.

Whoa…this family would have legit been whole different family!