McD Is Rolling Out Cheesecake Ice Cream, Spicy McNuggets, And Other New Menu Additions
By Says – Arisha Rozaidee
McDonald’s is known for getting creative with their desserts.
This time, they are introducing an all-new cheesecake ice cream!
It even comes in different versions. You can choose to have it in a cone on its own, mixed with vanilla ice cream, or even dipped in chocolate.
But if cones aren’t your thing, you can also have it as a sundae, complete with strawberry or chocolate sauce.
Not only that, they also decided to bring back their salted caramel dessert series
For a limited time only, you can indulge in the Salted Caramel Sundae and Salted Caramel McFlurry. You can never go wrong with the salty and sweet sensations of these desserts.
Besides that, the Salted Caramel and Chocolate Pie is also making a comeback. It’s just sweet and salty goodness inside a warm and flaky crust. How sinful!
If you’re not a dessert person, fret not!
McD also just added Spicy Chicken McNuggets to their menu.
