The Meaning Behind Kesha’s New Album Rainbow

And she’s back!

Kesha has officially dropped her album Rainbow and all on her own terms and we are loving it!

Although she released it on August 11, it’s debuted at the No. 1 spot on the charts!

She then took to Twitter to share her appreciation.

many days my music was simply a coping tool – anyone has the power to turn emotion into art SO MUCH LOVE https://t.co/bPAzcSOI1X — kesha (@KeshaRose) August 21, 2017

The album Rainbow (her first album in five years following 2012’s Warrior) marks a new chapter for Kesha after her years of battle personally and publicly.

So why the name Rainbow?

During an interview with Elvis Duran, Kesha said, “The reason I wanted to name this record Rainbow is because I kind of associate healing with kind of going back to my childlike mind, before I got all twisted and turned and beaten and heartbroken and all those thing.”

Closely looking at the song Praying, which ultimately comes down to forgiveness, empathy and understanding. The lyrics explained what she had gone through during her lawsuit and how she’s finally starting to overcome the situation.

All in all, it’s a great track.

Welcome back Kesha!