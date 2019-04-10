Meet Lil Nas X, The Country Rapper Who Dethroned Ariana Grande From The Top Charts

Justin Bieber couldn’t stop gushing over it. Miley Cyrus can’t stop hyping it. We all can’t stop singing it.

Practically almost every one and everybody is talking about Lil Nas X, the country rapper that has created an out of this world country hit, and the one who has gotten their country folks in a lot up roar controversy.

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which became the No. 1 song in the country on Tuesday, officially ending Ariana Grande’s reign atop Billboard’s Hot 100. (Sorry, “7 Rings”!) What seemingly started off as a viral meme turned unexpected hit single turned full-blown country music controversy has turned Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, into one of the most-talked about artists in the world, a far cry from last year, when the Atlanta rapper was struggling to find a place to live after dropping out of college.

Now, Lil Nas X is celebrating having “Old Town Road” hitting No. 1, a milestone he just so happened to achieve on his 20th. During an interview with Beats 1, the rapper revealed the origin of his stage name.

“Nas has been my internet alias for a minute now,” he explained at the time. “I had it just Lil Nas at first because every rapper has a ‘lil’ in front of his name, and that’s funny to me. But then I got stuck with it because I already built a fan base at that point. I added the X [when I was] a couple songs in as a representation of how long [10 years] it should be before I’m at a legendary level.”

Instead of 10 years, it basically happened overnight.

Fun Fact: Lil Nas X wrote “Old Town Road” in 2018! Yes you read that right. He admits writing the song during a low point in his life. He had dropped out of college to pursue a music career, a decision his parents did not support. “My dad initially was like, ‘There’s a million rappers in this industry,'” he told Time. “They wanted me to go back to school.”

Like many rappers who have disagreements with their parents because of their career choice, Lil Nas X moved in with his sister. But that didn’t mean he had it easy, battling anxiety which would give him agoniusing headaches, Eventually, his sister told him it was time to hit the road; that’s when inspiration struck. Fast Forward to last week when he released his remix version of ‘Old Town Road’ featuring our fav cowboy Billy Ray Cyrus.

The rest, one would say is history because today he is No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, dethroning our queen of Pop and the No. 1 song in the country, 32 million viewers and counting on the song’s music video, a major deal with Columbia Records and collaborations with Young Thug and One Republic in the works, Lil Nas X is taking his horse to the old town road and riding ’til he can’t no more—country charts be damned, all this success despite his removal from the country charts. What do you think? Is it a country song?