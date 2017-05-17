Meet Princess BB; The Pampered Bird Who Loves Spoon Massages!

Source: Caters

Everyone loves massage! Incuding this lil’ pampered Japanese-white-eye bird known as ‘Princess’ BB. Julia Lee, from New Taipei City owns a cute rescued Birdbee, who just loves getting massages with a spoon!

In the video, BB is seen raising her head, waiting to be groomed as she is left free to roam the house. According to Julia, BB was found on the ground when she was a baby bird and had brought her home for safety.

She said “I now brush her feathers tenderly which she absolutely loves. She really enjoys being massaged gently with a cotton swab, a small plastic spoon, or her own feather.” She added, “Every time we show her different ways of being massaged she gets fluffy and relaxed. We even nicknamed her ‘Princess’ because she loves to be pampered so much.”

Such a cute lil’ pampered Princess!!!