Music
Meghan Trainor Confirms Third Album Release Is ‘For Realz This Time’
“I cannot wait to finally share it with the world”
Meghan Trainor will officially be releasing her long awaited third album, Treat Myself, early next year.
The “All About That Bass” singer took to social media on Wednesday 6. Nov. to share the big news “I got to announce the OFFICIAL release date of my album Treat Myself exclusively on @theellenshow today!!!” the pop star confirmed on Instagram along with the album’s release date that’s set to be out on 31 Jan. “We’ve worked so hard to bring this album to life and I cannot wait to finally share it with the world…for realz this time.”
I got to announce the OFFICIAL release date of my album Treat Myself exclusively on @theellenshow today!!! We’ve worked so hard to bring this album to life and I cannot wait to finally share it with the world. Treat Myself | January 31, 2020 Meghan-trainor.com For realz this time 😘
The album had originally been scheduled for release in the summer of 2018, but after much delay, the album was put on hold and instead Trainor released a 6-track EP The Love Train last February.
