Connect with us

Entertainment

#MEGXIT Update: Meghan & Harry Fired 15 Staff From Buckingham Palace

Published

7 hours ago

on

Advertisement



Advertisement

In a sudden turn of #Megxit-related events, Meghan & Harry have laid off 15 of their staff from Buckingham Palace, a signal that the couple probably won’t be returning to the UK any time…

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment7 hours ago

#MEGXIT Update: Meghan & Harry Fired 15 Staff From Buckingham Palace

Advertisement Advertisement In a sudden turn of #Megxit-related events, Meghan & Harry have laid off 15 of their staff from...
Social News24 hours ago

Klang-Born Nurse Details How S’poreans On Public Transport Are Shunning Healthcare Workers

Healthcare professionals in the affected countries have stepped up by going above and beyond their call of duty!
Entertainment1 day ago

Watch: Robert Pattinson Suits Up As Batman For The Upcoming Movie Teaser

The movie will be released on June 25, 2021!
Social News1 day ago

Famous Stall In Bangsar That Sells RM3 Nasi Kandar Ordered To Close By Authorities

The premises were so dirty that it may put people's health at risk.
Entertainment1 day ago

A Sam Smith And Demi Lovato Collaboration Could Be OTW

*Breathes heavily*
Advertisement
Advertisement