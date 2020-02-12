Social News
METMalaysia: Avoid Beaches In Terengganu, Kelantan, And Pahang Due To Dangerous Weather
Stay safe!
The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a warning on the dangerous conditions affecting the waters in Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, and east Johor
According to the warning published on their official Facebook page, people are advised to stay away from affected areas until Wednesday, 12 February.
