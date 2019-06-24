Connect with us
alt_img>

Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan Maybe Starring In Matrix 4

What is real?

Published

1 day ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for michael b jordan matrix

Via The Source

Over the weekend, news broke that Michael B. Jordan would be at the forefront of The Matrix 4 project and Lana Wachowski is reportedly to direct.

Though it’s still pretty unclear, it is confirmed that the movie will be a prequel, with Jordan playing a young Morpheus.

Advertisement

Image result for michael b jordan matrix

Via We Got This Covered

The film will show how things became as they were in the original trilogy and how the Matrix came to be.

The new Matrix film will soon go into production under Warner Bros., alongside Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society Productions.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment2 hours ago

Tom Hardy Confirmed For Venom 2 And Tom Holland ‘Might’ Be In It

Venom 2 has confirmed that it’s returning
Music22 hours ago

BTS Has Launched A T-Shirt Collection With Well Known Japanese Brand

Ill add all to my cart please!
Music23 hours ago

Are Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Ray Collaborating On A New Song?

Could this actually happen?
Entertainment1 day ago

Michael B. Jordan Maybe Starring In Matrix 4

What is real?
#NewMusicFlyday4 days ago

Here Are The New Music Of This Week From The Jonas Brothers, Nicki Minaj And More!

Check the Music Videos inside!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement