Entertainment
Michael B. Jordan Maybe Starring In Matrix 4
What is real?
Via The Source
Over the weekend, news broke that Michael B. Jordan would be at the forefront of The Matrix 4 project and Lana Wachowski is reportedly to direct.
Though it’s still pretty unclear, it is confirmed that the movie will be a prequel, with Jordan playing a young Morpheus.
Via We Got This Covered
The film will show how things became as they were in the original trilogy and how the Matrix came to be.
The new Matrix film will soon go into production under Warner Bros., alongside Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society Productions.
