Entertainment
Mike Dean, Pengadil Yang Selalu Kena Troll
Kalau korang salah seorang peminat, penggemar atau penonton Premier League, mesti korang sangat kenal dan familiar dengan nama Mike Dean, pengadil perlawanan yang selalu ditugaskan untuk…
Recent Posts
Kelab Bola Sepak Yang Dimiliki Oleh Will Ferrell
Advertisement Advertisement Bukan je setakat bergelar pelakon, pelawak dan penerbit yang pernah terlibat dengan kejayaan filem Blades of Glory, Starsky & Hutch...
Mike Dean, Pengadil Yang Selalu Kena Troll
Advertisement Kalau korang salah seorang peminat, penggemar atau penonton Premier League, mesti korang sangat kenal dan familiar dengan nama Mike...
[VIDEO] Woman Protects Herself From Coronavirus By Wearing Giraffe Costume To Hospital
She decided to buy costumes online due to the shortage of surgical masks in the country.
Troye Sivan Reveals He Co-Wrote One Of BTS Songs ‘Louder Than Bombs’
Map of the Soul: 7, will supposedly drop on February 21.
Malaysia Is The Only Country That Will Supply Halal Food For 2020’s Tokyo Olympics
Dishes such as nasi biryani and fried rice will be served at the event.