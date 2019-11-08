Miley Cyrus And Dua Lipa Collaboration Potentially In The Pipeline

Klankosova.tv

Dua Lipa teased a potential collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

During an interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the “One Kiss” hitmaker said she and Cyrus have definitely talked about releasing a song together. In fact, it’s something they’re thinking of doing very soon.

It’s been rumored that the two singers were teaming up on a track called “Coldblood,” however, Lipa did not confirm the name of the track, just the possibility that it’ll happen.

“Potentially. Potentially,” she said. “I’m a big fan of hers and she’s so lovely and yeah we’re thinking about doing something together in the near future.”

.@DuaLipa when asked by Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast if there’s something in the pipeline with @MileyCyrus 🎵: “Potentially. Potentially. I’m a big fan of hers and she’s so lovely and yeah we’re thinking about doing something together in the near future.” pic.twitter.com/IHq8gyaNyl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2019

Lipa previously praised the “Slide Away” singer after she headlined the Sunny Hill music festival in Prishtina, Kosovo, this summer.