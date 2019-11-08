Connect with us

Music

Miley Cyrus And Dua Lipa Collaboration Potentially In The Pipeline

Please let this be true *fingers crossed*

Published

6 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Related imageKlankosova.tv

Dua Lipa teased a potential collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

Related image

During an interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the “One Kiss” hitmaker said she and Cyrus have definitely talked about releasing a song together. In fact, it’s something they’re thinking of doing very soon.

Image result for dua lipa and miley cyrus

It’s been rumored that the two singers were teaming up on a track called “Coldblood,” however, Lipa did not confirm the name of the track, just the possibility that it’ll happen.

Advertisement

“Potentially. Potentially,” she said. “I’m a big fan of hers and she’s so lovely and yeah we’re thinking about doing something together in the near future.”

Lipa previously praised the “Slide Away” singer after she headlined the Sunny Hill music festival in Prishtina, Kosovo, this summer.

Image result for dua lipa and miley cyrus

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment3 hours ago

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Bradley Cooper Dating Rumours!

They fooled us all!
#NewMusicFlyday5 hours ago

Billie Eilish Records New Live Acoustic Album

The live album will be out in December
Music6 hours ago

Miley Cyrus And Dua Lipa Collaboration Potentially In The Pipeline

Please let this be true *fingers crossed*
#NewMusicFlyday7 hours ago

Listen To The Chainsmokers, Meghan Trainor, Yung Raja’s Latest Songs And Many More On #NMF

Here's to a good weekend!
Entertainment7 hours ago

Here’s The Nomination List For 2019 American Music Awards

The AMAs is just right around the corner!
Advertisement
Advertisement