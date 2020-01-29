Connect with us

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Finally Finalize Divorce

They will officially be single in Feb!

Published

1 hour ago

on

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are officially divorced, and our hearts are aching.

People reported that neither party sought spousal support and there were no “community property assets or liabilities” that were shared or created during their marriage.

The judge postdated their single status to February 22, TMZ reported. Cyrus will be keeping all of the pets they shared together during their time together.

The ex couple allegedly reached a settlement agreement last month, it was also reported that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement prior to their marriage, making this divorce a much easier legal process.

But both couples, have seemingly moved on to other significant others, Miley is dating Cody Simpson and Hemsworth dating Gabriella Brooks.

