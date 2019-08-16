Entertainment
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Marriage Might Not Be Over Just Yet
Miley’s in a wrecking ball
The reality is sinking in, just days after news broke that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s are ending their marriage, E!news reports that Miley “can’t stop and won’t stop thinking about her future with Liam Hemsworth.”
Despite photos swarming of the “wrecking ball” singer seemingly enjoying her vacation in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, the singer is said to be “sad and disappointed” with the possible end of her marriage.
And though it’s claimed that the two have split, things aren’t actually- officially over.
E!news sources say, “Miley has not been talking to an attorney or thinking about divorce,” adding “She wanted the marriage to work and is still willing to give it time. But going through this in the public eye has made things a lot messier and a lot more difficult. She doesn’t really know what to do or what will happen next.”
Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.
While Liam was the first to take to Instagram, to publicly share the news of the split, the actor is trying to stay away from all the attention that’s surrounding the relationship. Currently Liam is spending a lot time with family in Australia.
