Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Get Serious By Releasing New Music Together

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are taking their relationship to the next level, by creating new music! Accrdoung to E News and TMZ can confirm Miley’s company filed legal documents requesting ownership of the name Bandit and Bardot.

And to further spread the speculation, Bandit & Bardot now has an Instagram account that just so happens to be following two people. Any guesses? Miley and Cody, obviously.

Earlier this month, Cody teased about his upcoming album. At the time, he hinted that a collaboration with Miley could be in the future.

“Yeah definitely. We’re looking at it,” he shared with E! News at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year party. “We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. [My album’s] going to be cool. It’s going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar.”

And it could be coming sooner than later, can’t wait!