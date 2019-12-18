Music
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Get Serious By Releasing New Music Together
These two will sound so good together!
celebcopy.com
You asked,they are delivering!
quemedices.es
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are taking their relationship to the next level, by creating new music! Accrdoung to E News and TMZ can confirm Miley’s company filed legal documents requesting ownership of the name Bandit and Bardot.
Cosmopolitan
And to further spread the speculation, Bandit & Bardot now has an Instagram account that just so happens to be following two people. Any guesses? Miley and Cody, obviously.
finance.yahoo.com
Earlier this month, Cody teased about his upcoming album. At the time, he hinted that a collaboration with Miley could be in the future.
“Yeah definitely. We’re looking at it,” he shared with E! News at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year party. “We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. [My album’s] going to be cool. It’s going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar.”
NewIdea
And it could be coming sooner than later, can’t wait!
Recent Posts
Attention, Ice Cream Lovers! There’s A Häagen-Dazs Buffet In Sunway That Only Costs RM16
By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
BTS Will Perform At Well Known Times Square Stage On New Year’s Eve
This is going to be legen- wait for it- dary!
[VIDEO] Johor Authorities Brave Floods To Rescue Stranded Animals
By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Get Serious By Releasing New Music Together
These two will sound so good together!
Liam Hemsworth Introduces New Model Girlfriend To His Parents!
New couple alert?!