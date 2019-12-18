Connect with us

Music

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Get Serious By Releasing New Music Together

These two will sound so good together!

Published

8 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Related imagecelebcopy.com

You asked,they are delivering!

Related imagequemedices.es

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are taking their relationship to the next level, by creating new music! Accrdoung to E News and TMZ can confirm Miley’s company filed legal documents requesting ownership of the name Bandit and Bardot.

Image result for miley and cody simpsonsCosmopolitan

Advertisement

And to further spread the speculation, Bandit & Bardot now has an Instagram account that just so happens to be following two people. Any guesses? Miley and Cody, obviously.

Related imagefinance.yahoo.com

Earlier this month, Cody teased about his upcoming album. At the time, he hinted that a collaboration with Miley could be in the future.

“Yeah definitely. We’re looking at it,” he shared with E! News at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year party. “We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. [My album’s] going to be cool. It’s going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar.”

Image result for miley and cody simpsonsNewIdea

And it could be coming sooner than later, can’t wait!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment4 hours ago

Attention, Ice Cream Lovers! There’s A Häagen-Dazs Buffet In Sunway That Only Costs RM16

By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
Music6 hours ago

BTS Will Perform At Well Known Times Square Stage On New Year’s Eve

This is going to be legen- wait for it- dary!
Entertainment7 hours ago

[VIDEO] Johor Authorities Brave Floods To Rescue Stranded Animals

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Music8 hours ago

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Get Serious By Releasing New Music Together

These two will sound so good together!
Entertainment1 day ago

Liam Hemsworth Introduces New Model Girlfriend To His Parents!

New couple alert?!
Advertisement
Advertisement