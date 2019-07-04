Connect with us
Miley Cyrus Got All ‘Mother’s Daughter’ Jaw Dropping With New Risque MV

‘OMG she got the power’…To keep us SHOOK!

Published

19 hours ago

on

Via PEOPLE.com

Miley Cyrus knows how to keep us on our toes and our faces cringing (Be it good or bad, I’ll leave it up to you).

Earlier, Miley dropped the music video for “Mother’s Daughter,” the first single off her new EP ‘She Is Coming’- And it has left us with not much to say, but, WOW.

The music video, though may be explicit- Shows Miley channeling Britney Spears “Oops I Did it Again’ look from the 2000 hit song, with a full on red cat suit. But unlike the pop star, the singer takes it up a notch and showcases a much raunchier feel, with spikes poking out from her private area.

Via Giphy

The new music video is apparently to shed light on female empowerment and pays tribute to women of all shapes, sizes, colours, and abilities.

In my opinion, this song is great. But I won’t recommend watching the music video while you’re next to your parents – You’ll see what I mean!.

Check out the music video and tell us what you think! – Like seriously, we want to know what you think.

Via YouTube

