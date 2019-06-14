Connect with us
alt_img>

#NewMusicFlyday

Miley Cyrus Has A New Music Video- Not As Her, But As Ashley O

You get the best of both worlds?

Published

9 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for miley cyrus as ashley o

Via Billboard

Miley Cyrus knows how to get the best of both worlds.

The singer may have featured in the latest season of Black Mirror as pop star Ashley O, but that’s not all she did, going the extra mile Miley even filmed a music video for the character’s big hit, “On a Roll.”

Her character Ashley O is a bubbly purple wigged singer who loves a positive vibe, but is secretly manipulated by her money-hungry aunt.

Check out her music video below:

Via Netflix, YouTube

The song is a clever cover of the Nine Inch Nails song “Head Like a Hole.” Once you hear it, it’s hard to get it out of your head.

Via Youtube

The music video was filmed in South Africa, and was heavily promoted through the singer’s personal Instagram.

We’re kinda loving this Deja-Vu Hannah Montana vibe, so we’ll take in as much as we can from this!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#NewMusicFlyday5 hours ago

Taylor Swift Drops New Single “You Need to Calm Down”

The second single from her forthcoming album Lover
Entertainment7 hours ago

“Stranger Things” Is Coming Up With A New Mobile Game App

Team up with friends in the Upside Down.
#NewMusicFlyday9 hours ago

Miley Cyrus Has A New Music Video- Not As Her, But As Ashley O

You get the best of both worlds?
Entertainment1 day ago

Lee Chong Wei’s 3 Most Memorable Games That Brought Us Together

Datuk Wira hangs up his racquet.
Music1 day ago

Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Finally Done’ With Her Upcoming album

Woohoo!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement