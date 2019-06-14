Miley Cyrus Has A New Music Video- Not As Her, But As Ashley O

Via Billboard

Miley Cyrus knows how to get the best of both worlds.

The singer may have featured in the latest season of Black Mirror as pop star Ashley O, but that’s not all she did, going the extra mile Miley even filmed a music video for the character’s big hit, “On a Roll.”

Her character Ashley O is a bubbly purple wigged singer who loves a positive vibe, but is secretly manipulated by her money-hungry aunt.

The song is a clever cover of the Nine Inch Nails song “Head Like a Hole.” Once you hear it, it’s hard to get it out of your head.

The music video was filmed in South Africa, and was heavily promoted through the singer’s personal Instagram.

We’re kinda loving this Deja-Vu Hannah Montana vibe, so we’ll take in as much as we can from this!