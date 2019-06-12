Miley Cyrus Hits Backs At Split Rumour In 10 Year Anniversary Post

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have a decade down and a lifetime to go.

The “Malibu” singer celebrated her 10-year anniversary with her husband on social media on Tuesday, marking the special occasion with a heartfelt tribute.

Not just that, the “Cattitude” singer also took to debunk any speculation that their relationship is on the rocks.

Happy 10 year anniversary my love Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change …. & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them . You’re truly. pic.twitter.com/P9LlWZXIdC — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 11, 2019

Miley also shared sweet throwback shots from the Nicolas Sparks movie “The Last Song,” where the couple met and fell in love.

Started diggin you in 2009 @LiamHemsworth

Shit got deep 💍 Happy anniversary. pic.twitter.com/iFxBCzEO80 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 11, 2019

The pair’s on-screen romance led to an engagement in real life before they decided to call it quits in 2013. But after a two-year break, Miley and Liam reunited and eventually got married in December 2019.

Last year, Liam admitted his connection with Miley was real from the moment they first met and that their Malibu home burning down in November is what made them realize they wanted to tie the knot right away.

Since making the trip down the aisle, the two have made their affection for each other clear on social media, with the “Black Mirror” actress writing him a lengthy love letter for his birthday in January, and Liam supporting her recent EP “She is Coming.”