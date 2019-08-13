Connect with us
Miley Cyrus Struggled To Make Marriage With Liam Hemsworth Work

Were so heartbroken!

Published

13 hours ago

on

Miley Cyrus reportedly tried to save her marriage with Liam Hemsworth before their split.

As previously reported, the couple called it quits after less than one year of marriage and over a decade together. A representative for the singer confirmed the devasting news in a statement to People on Saturday (August 10).

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”

According to TMZ Miley went to great lengths to make her relationship with the Hunger Games star work, but her efforts did not prevail. According to sources, the two were “struggling with various issues for months” and the pop star even pushed for them to go see a therapist, but Hemsworth “didn’t come close to meeting her halfway.”

Image result for miley and liam hemsworth

Our hearts are heartbroken, but life is a climb!

