Miley Cyrus Undergoes Vocal Cord Surgery

Miley Cyrus is reported to be recovering from undergoing a vocal cord surgery.

Last October the “Slide Away singer’ was hospitalised for tonsillitis, when doctors discovered a damage in her vocal cords, which she had unknowingly had for years.

Miley, has been told to have more surgery by the end of the year, that will require her to go through several weeks of silence.

Advertisement

The star has been working on her upcoming album and had plans to tour next year, however with the news of her recovering from health problems, those plans have now been put on hold.

Since the news the 26 year-old singer has not commented on her condition.

Her last live performance was back in September, where she took the stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Get well soon, Miley!

Sources: ENews!