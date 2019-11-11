Connect with us

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Undergoes Vocal Cord Surgery

Speedy recovery, Miley!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus is reported to be recovering from undergoing a vocal cord surgery.

Last October the “Slide Away singer’ was hospitalised for tonsillitis, when doctors discovered a damage in her vocal cords, which she had unknowingly had for years.

Miley, has been told to have more surgery by the end of the year, that will require her to go through several weeks of silence.

Advertisement

Getty Images

The star has been working on her upcoming album and had plans to tour next year, however with the news of her recovering from health problems, those plans have now been put on hold.

Since the news the 26 year-old singer has not commented on her condition.

Her last live performance was back in September, where she took the stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Get well soon, Miley!

 

 

Sources: ENews!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment15 mins ago

Stranger Things Wins Show of the Year at 2019 People’s Choice Awards

Congratulations Stranger Things!
Music1 hour ago

Nicki Minaj Quits Instagram! In Defense Of Independent Artists

Ooo snap!
Entertainment1 hour ago

Watch; “The Invisible Man” New Trailer

"Someone's sitting in that chair"
Entertainment3 hours ago

Miley Cyrus Undergoes Vocal Cord Surgery

Speedy recovery, Miley!
Entertainment2 days ago

Harry Potter’s Childhood Home Is Available to Rent On Airbnb

This is not a drill!!!
Advertisement
Advertisement