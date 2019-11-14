Connect with us

Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown And Converse Are Teaming Up Again For Another Collaboration

The lone launches next week!

Published

39 mins ago

on

Sneakerheads and Stranger Things fans rejoice! Millie Bobby Brown just announced that she is releasing another line with Converse, and it’s out next week!

So excited to share with you my next collection with @converse ❤️ – launching on 11/18/19. I designed these with all of YOU in mind.  #SpreadLove #BeYou #ConverseXMBB #ConversePartner @converse_style

A post shared by mills 🌠 (@milliebobbybrown) on

This is already Millie’s second collaboration with the brand following her first line of sneakers that was released over the summer. While those featured neutral tones and images marine life, her newest collection is an explosion of pinks, rainbows, and patchwork which represents Millie’s “multifaceted personality,” according to Converse.

The collection also comes with patchwork featuring sayings like “Love” and “Be You.” The patches attach to your shoes via the laces so you can take them on and off as you please. So cool!

The best part? You won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on these adorable shoes? The Millie By You collection drops Monday, November 18th, so mark your calendar and get in an extra shift of baby sitting this weekend because you’re going to wait every single pair.

