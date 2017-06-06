Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel’s Insane Honeymoon

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel just got hitched in the most gorgeous and intimate wedding ceremony but wait till you hear about their honeymoon!

It was confirmed that the pair spent their time on Laucala Island Resort, a private resort in Fiji!

A night at the resort can easily cost $12,800 to $60,000!

The island features lush rainforests and deserted beaches but the best part of all, it offers seclusion as it can only be accessed by a private aircraft.

There are a total of 25 other villas. Equipped with a sizeable personal infinity pool.

The wooden interior adds to the romantic ambiance.

The stunning evening view.

How we wish to be in that bath tub right about now…

The villa was founded in 2003 by billionaire Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Mateschitz maintains the villa as a private residence.

We are officially jealous Miranda!