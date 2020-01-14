Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

#FlyShareIt

MOH Warns Of 3 Types Of Fake Doctors. Here’s How To Check If Your Doctor Is Legit

By SAYS May Vin Ang

Published

4 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Cover image via Ahmad Irham Mohd Noor/New Straits Times Pexels/New Straits Times

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) recently issued a scam alert on their Facebook page, cautioning followers to beware of fake doctors

Advertisement

According to New Straits Timesall medical and dental practitioners in Malaysia have to be registered with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) or the Malaysian Dental Council (MDC).

The police urged the public to make sure their doctors are registered with the relevant authorities and warned that fake doctors can be fined up to RM300,000, jailed for not more than six years, or both…

Read more

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#FlyShareIt2 hours ago

Six Tourists Arrested For Defecating In Ancient Peru Temple

By NST/AFP
Entertainment3 hours ago

‘Joker’ Tops Oscar Awards With 11 Nominations

Gongrats Joaquin Phoenix!
#FlyShareIt4 hours ago

MOH Warns Of 3 Types Of Fake Doctors. Here’s How To Check If Your Doctor Is Legit

By SAYS May Vin Ang
Entertainment4 hours ago

Stranger Things Millie Bobbie Brown Has A New Boyfriend?

Ahh love...
Entertainment22 hours ago

Student Attacks Teacher After He Scolded Him For Riding A Motorcycle Without A License

By - Says Sadho Ram
Advertisement
Advertisement