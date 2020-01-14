#FlyShareIt
MOH Warns Of 3 Types Of Fake Doctors. Here’s How To Check If Your Doctor Is Legit
By SAYS May Vin Ang
The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) recently issued a scam alert on their Facebook page, cautioning followers to beware of fake doctors
According to New Straits Times, all medical and dental practitioners in Malaysia have to be registered with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) or the Malaysian Dental Council (MDC).
The police urged the public to make sure their doctors are registered with the relevant authorities and warned that fake doctors can be fined up to RM300,000, jailed for not more than six years, or both…
