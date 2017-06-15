Mom’s Cutting-Hedge Art of Her Son!

(Photo: Caters News Agency)

Art student-turned gardener, Michelle Foley who is also a mom of two has gone a little too hedge-crazy by shaping the bushes in her garden into the faces of her loved ones within her family. Michelle Foley started trimming her son, Brennan Black, aged 21 into her hedge first before having a go at depicting partner, Andrew Batterham, aged 51.

(Photo: Caters News Agency)

“I’ve got a lot of hedges in my garden which I’d love to get my hands on. My daughter who’s a bit disgusted there isn’t one of her yet is going to be next in line. They require little attention and often, a trim every now and then is all that’s needed to maintain their shape,” Foley said.

She added, “I’ve been making heads for years, I did an art degree at Birmingham City University where all my work revolved around heads”, Foley said. “I’m really interested in gardening too so when I had to cut my hedges it only seemed natural that heads came out.”

(Photo: Caters News Agency)

“Andrew looks uncannily like him and Brennan is perhaps not quite recognizable because the glasses aren’t on yet. I’m making the glasses out of things from a skip largely using odd bits of plastic and I think when they go on you won’t be able to tell them apart.”

She also said, “Nobody’s ever really seen them because they’re in a really overgrown part of the garden and nobody’s noticed them until now despite being there for years.”

(Photo: Caters News Agency)

Brennan, who is in his final year at Cardiff University was the first to see himself larger than life before Andrew joined in.

Source: mirror.co.uk