Monsta X Becomes Second-Ever K-Pop Group To Enter Pop Songs Airplay Chart

Monsta X has finally made it to the U.S Charts!

This week, The K-pop group has made major stride as they enter onto the U.S pop-radio charts.

Entering at No. 39, Monsta X make their debut on Billboard’s Pop Songs airplay chart this week with “Who Do U Love?” featuring French Montana.

This marks just the second-ever Korean group, and third-ever K-pop act, to enter the Top 40 radio chart.

The first being PSY with “Gangnam Style” which hit No. 10 in 2012, and became the highest placement yet for a K-pop artist. Second goes to BTS with four entries, peaking at No. 22 with “Boy With Luv” earlier this year.