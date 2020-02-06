Connect with us

Mother Shares How She Scaled Mount Kinabalu With Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

super impressive!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Cover image via Siti Aminah Borhan/Facebook

As if hiking up Mount Kinabalu was not a challenge of its own, a Malaysian mother recently succeeded in scaling up the 4,000-metre-high mountain with her three-year-old daughter in tow

In a series of Facebook posts, the mother, Siti Aminah Borhan, shared the experiences and difficulties she faced in bringing her three-year-old daughter, Sofia, up the tallest peak in the Malay Archipelago.

According to Malay Mail, Siti Aminah hopes that Sofia can potentially earn a spot in the Malaysian Book of Records as the youngest person to reach Mount Kinabalu’s summit.

