Social News
Mother Shares How She Scaled Mount Kinabalu With Her 3-Year-Old Daughter
super impressive!
As if hiking up Mount Kinabalu was not a challenge of its own, a Malaysian mother recently succeeded in scaling up the 4,000-metre-high mountain with her three-year-old daughter in tow
In a series of Facebook posts, the mother, Siti Aminah Borhan, shared the experiences and difficulties she faced in bringing her three-year-old daughter, Sofia, up the tallest peak in the Malay Archipelago.
According to Malay Mail, Siti Aminah hopes that Sofia can potentially earn a spot in the Malaysian Book of Records as the youngest person to reach Mount Kinabalu’s summit.
