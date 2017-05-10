Mother’s Day: Sweets for Your Sweet Mum

What better way to show mum how much you love her by treating her to some sweet treats!

Here are 5 chef approved dessert recipes for you to pamper the women of your life, this Mother’s Day!

via Giphy

1.Nigella Lawson’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge Sundae

via nigella.com

It’s got the best 3 ingredients that could make any heart melt (in this case, mum’s) – chocolate, peanut butter and ice cream, yum! Sweeten mum’s day by scooping this sinful sundae, here.

2. Barefoot Contessa’s Chocolate Cake with Mocha Frosting.

via barefootcontessa.com

Chocolate!!! Mum definitely can’t resist this! Bake the cake here.

3. Jamie Oliver’s Rainbow Jelly.

via jamieoliver.com

It’s literally 3 ingredients! So you can still make it, even if you’re tight on cash! Get the recipe here.

4. Giada De Laurentiis’s Raspberry-Cherry Chocolate ‘Pop’ Tarts

via giadzy.com

Don’t these look heavenly? Super easy to make too! Make mama proud by baking it right here

5. Gordon Ramsay’s Coffee and Chocolate Cups.

via gordonramsay.com

If mum’s into coffee, then this is the dessert to end (or start, after all it is Mother’s Day) her day with! Best part, there’s only 4 steps to create this masterpiece! Learn it from the best here.

Did you make any of these of sweets for your sweet mum? Let us know!