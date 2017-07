It’s a movie-buff’s dream come true!

The San Diego Comic-Con 2017 is finally coming to an end, leaving movie goers at the edge of their seats. Comic-Con has just released endless previews of huge trailers for upcoming blockbusters.

If you’ve missed it, here are some of the coolest trailers from Comic-Con :-

1.Justice League

2.Thor: Ragnarok

3.Kingsman: The Golden Circle

4. Ready Player One

5. The LEGO NINJAGO Movie

6. The Gifted

Source: Polygon, Screenrant, The Verge