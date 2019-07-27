Entertainment
Movies To Catch This August
We’ve listed them for you!
Recent Posts
Entertainment20 hours ago
Six Year Old Korean YouTuber Buys RM31 Million Building For Her Family
Check her adorable videos inside!
#NewMusicFlyday22 hours ago
‘Why Don’t We’ Drops New Song “I Still Do” And They’re Coming To KL Soon!
Their songs are a true bob!
Music24 hours ago
What Is Billie Eilish’s Real Name?! Pirate?!
She has 3 middle names!!!
Music1 day ago
Taylor Swift To Receive The First-Ever Icon Award At The 2019 Teen Choice Awards
This shows, you can’t shake Taylor off.