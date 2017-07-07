Mr. Bean Look-Alike Visits Schools and the Kids Go Crazy

Mr.Bean (Rowan Atkinson) in Malaysia???
Well, photographs of Mr.Bean entertaining school children in Miri, Sarawak recently went viral, as fans were under the impression that the 62-year-old British actor and comedian had flown to Sarawak. Well, don’t let the video fool you! It’s actually Mr.Bean’s look-alike, Faiket Luari, who posed as an impersonator to 1,000 students and teachers of SK Sri Mawar and SJK Chung San.
神秘现身的"憨豆先生"为美里中山学校1500师生们带来惊喜，逗趣耿直的演出让整个校园充满欢乐声，学生们更是为之着迷，纷纷争取与憨豆先生互动的机会。
Faiket Luari, an Albanian, married to a Sarawakian woman, Olivian Ho, had been studying the comedians’ behaviour and antics on YouTube before impersonating Mr. Bean – despite not being a fan of the character.
The Borneo Post reports, “306 pupils of SK Sri Mawar who were sitting in the open space of the school compound were glued to their seats as they giggled and laughed throughout.”
One of the students even begged to one of the teachers, “We want him to sign our autograph, it is really a chance of a lifetime for us today, please!”
Who wouldn’t right? Lucky kids!!!
