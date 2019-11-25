#FlyShareIt
M’sian Autistic Comedian Needs Help To Get Into Britain’s Got Talent 2020
By SAYS May Vin Ang
Meet Juliana Heng, an autistic stand-up comedian.
As someone who always had trouble sitting still, she left her previous job as a chartered accountant four years ago.
The 29-year-old who hails from Petaling Jaya, Selangor had found the power to make people laugh too intriguing…
Continue reading here!
