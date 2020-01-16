#FlyShareIt
M’sian Customers Told To Stop Using This Travel Mug From IKEA
By SAYS Sadho Ram
IKEA has urged its customers in Malaysia to stop using the ‘Troligtvis’ travel mugs after it was found to contain excessive levels of chemicals
In a statement on Wednesday, 15 January, an IKEA spokesperson urged customers who own the Swedish furniture company’s line of Troligtvis travel mugs marked “Made in India” to stop using them.
Recent Posts
M’sian Customers Told To Stop Using This Travel Mug From IKEA
By SAYS Sadho Ram
Game of Thrones Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Likely to Come Out In 2022
2022 here we come!
Malaysian Singer Who Kept Sun Bear Locked In Apartment Fined RM27,000
By SAYS Tamara Jayne
Tove Lo Releases Two New Surprise Songs
Listen to it here!
Video Of Sleeping MOH Staff In KLIA2 Raises Fear Of Sick Travellers Entering Malaysia
By Says - May Vin Ang