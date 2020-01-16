Connect with us
M’sian Customers Told To Stop Using This Travel Mug From IKEA

By SAYS Sadho Ram

Published

2 hours ago

on

Cover image via Instagram @hamokala CNA via IKEA

IKEA has urged its customers in Malaysia to stop using the ‘Troligtvis’ travel mugs after it was found to contain excessive levels of chemicals

In a statement on Wednesday, 15 January, an IKEA spokesperson urged customers who own the Swedish furniture company’s line of Troligtvis travel mugs marked “Made in India” to stop using them.

