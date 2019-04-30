Connect with us
alt_img>

Entertainment

M’sian Girl Falls in Love with Man Who Comforted Her When She Was Sobbing In KL Mall

A love story like the movies

Published

28 mins ago

on

Advertisement

Malaysian Girl Marries African Man Who Comforted Her When She Was Crying in Sweet Ceremony - WORLD OF BUZZ

M’sian Girl Falls in Love with Man Who Consoled Her When She Was Sobbing In KL Mall

My RomCom fanatics it’s time to rejoice as there is a realy life love story roight before our own eyes, in our very own Malysia! Thei first encounter was one like in the movies, and only many of ius romantics at heart can only dream of! For 24-year-old Nur Afilah Amir Rusdi it actually happened as she met her husband when she was crying her eyes out at Pavilion mall in Kuala Lumpur in December 2018.

Malaysian Girl Marries African Man Who Comforted Her When She Was Crying in Sweet Ceremony - WORLD OF BUZZ 1

According to mStar, Nur Afilah, or Fila, as she adoringly known mentioned that she was sitting at one of the café’s in Pavilion KL and feeling discontented over her housemate. She said, “I was crying when suddenly, this man approached me while I was alone. He started to solace me. At first, I was wary because I was alone and I was afraid that he would take advantage of me. But I saw that he was sincere and I was touched by his sincerity. I believe this is fate, and Allah has brought him to me.”

Advertisement

The man, Adama Mohamed Camara, 26, is from Guinea, West Africa and was studying his Master’s degree at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin in Terengganu. When asked, he said that he was attracted by Fila’s beauty and personality. “What I like most about Fila is that she’s smart, kind and thoughtful. I have travelled to many places but I have never seen another woman as beautiful as her. I love everything about her,” he told the daily.

Image may contain: 4 people, wedding and outdoor

After two months, Fila said she was touched when Adama invited her to go for a pilgrimage at Saudi Arabia. She said she had to decline his generous invitation because they were not married. This led to a discussion about marriage and the couple decided that they should get married.

Although she has received some negative comments about their marriage, she said she doesn’t mind as anyone close to Adama would know that he is a good person from a good family.

The couple tied the knot at Fila’s hometown last Friday (April 26) in the presence of their friends and family. Adama’s friends were there as groomsmen while Fila had her bridesmaids as well.

This love story just goes to show all you nay sayers that love is beyond boundaries!

Image may contain: 5 people, shoes, wedding and outdoor

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment28 mins ago

M’sian Girl Falls in Love with Man Who Comforted Her When She Was Sobbing In KL Mall

A love story like the movies
Music1 hour ago

Kylie Jenner Gifts Travis Scott Massive Billboard For His Birthday

This is how you wish Happy Birthday!
Music17 hours ago

Taylor Swift’s “Me!” Music Video Breaks 24-Hour View Records

Play the new Taylor Swift!
Entertainment19 hours ago

Top 5 Incredible Daenerys Targaryen Moments

Daenerys of House Targaryen, the first of her name, Queen of the Andals and total savage!
Entertainment20 hours ago

Student Ends Up In Hospital during ‘Avengers: Endgame’ After Crying Uncontrollably

The Avengers: Endgame' was a whole roller-coaster ride for a lot of its fans...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement