M’sian Girl Falls in Love with Man Who Comforted Her When She Was Sobbing In KL Mall

M’sian Girl Falls in Love with Man Who Consoled Her When She Was Sobbing In KL Mall

My RomCom fanatics it’s time to rejoice as there is a realy life love story roight before our own eyes, in our very own Malysia! Thei first encounter was one like in the movies, and only many of ius romantics at heart can only dream of! For 24-year-old Nur Afilah Amir Rusdi it actually happened as she met her husband when she was crying her eyes out at Pavilion mall in Kuala Lumpur in December 2018.

According to mStar, Nur Afilah, or Fila, as she adoringly known mentioned that she was sitting at one of the café’s in Pavilion KL and feeling discontented over her housemate. She said, “I was crying when suddenly, this man approached me while I was alone. He started to solace me. At first, I was wary because I was alone and I was afraid that he would take advantage of me. But I saw that he was sincere and I was touched by his sincerity. I believe this is fate, and Allah has brought him to me.”

The man, Adama Mohamed Camara, 26, is from Guinea, West Africa and was studying his Master’s degree at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin in Terengganu. When asked, he said that he was attracted by Fila’s beauty and personality. “What I like most about Fila is that she’s smart, kind and thoughtful. I have travelled to many places but I have never seen another woman as beautiful as her. I love everything about her,” he told the daily.

After two months, Fila said she was touched when Adama invited her to go for a pilgrimage at Saudi Arabia. She said she had to decline his generous invitation because they were not married. This led to a discussion about marriage and the couple decided that they should get married.

Although she has received some negative comments about their marriage, she said she doesn’t mind as anyone close to Adama would know that he is a good person from a good family.

The couple tied the knot at Fila’s hometown last Friday (April 26) in the presence of their friends and family. Adama’s friends were there as groomsmen while Fila had her bridesmaids as well.

This love story just goes to show all you nay sayers that love is beyond boundaries!