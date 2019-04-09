Entertainment
Msian’s Traveling Out Of The Country Will Soon Have To Pay Departure Fee
But whyyy…
Image: NST
Thinking about traveling the world freely…think again.
The Government will be imposing a levy on anyone flying out the country once the Departure Levy Bill 2019 is passed in Parliament.
Image: NST
The Bill was tabled by Deputy Finance Minister Amiruddin Hamzah for its first reading on Monday,April 8.
Although no amount was proposed in the tabled Bill, Transport Minister Anthony Loke had previously said it would start from RM20 per person if travelling to other Asean member states and RM40 to other countries.
Image: Giphy
And if RM20 sounds like a lot and you’re thinking “nahhh.. no need to pay lah,” well, the proposed law can fine you of up to RM1 million, a five-year jail sentence, or both imposed on a person convicted of evading payment of the levy. This also applies to anyone convicted of assisting another person in avoiding payment of the levy.
Image: Giphy
Would this stop you from traveling more? Share us your thoughts!
Recent Posts
Justin Bieber Reacts To Shawn Mendes For Stealing His ‘Prince of Pop’ Title
Err, seriously?
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Part 2 – A Less Enticing Magical Return
The spell has worn off?
Msian’s Traveling Out Of The Country Will Soon Have To Pay Departure Fee
But whyyy…
Beyoncé’s Reported Documentary Now Has A Release Date
Alert to all Bey Hive
BTS First Single In New Album Is A Collaboration With Halsey
We are wowed!