Msian's Traveling Out Of The Country Will Soon Have To Pay Departure Fee

But whyyy…

Published

22 hours ago

on

Image result for mas airline

Image: NST

Thinking about traveling the world freely…think again.

The Government will be imposing a levy on anyone flying out the country once the Departure Levy Bill 2019 is passed in Parliament.

Image result for deputy finance minister datuk amiruddin hamzah

Image: NST

 

The Bill was tabled by Deputy Finance Minister Amiruddin Hamzah for its first reading on Monday,April 8.

Although no amount was proposed in the tabled Bill, Transport Minister Anthony Loke had previously said it would start from RM20 per person if travelling to other Asean member states and RM40 to other countries.

Image: Giphy

And if RM20 sounds like a lot and you’re thinking “nahhh.. no need to pay lah,” well, the proposed law can fine you of up to RM1 million, a five-year jail sentence, or both imposed on a person convicted of evading payment of the levy. This also applies to anyone convicted of assisting another person in avoiding payment of the levy.

Image: Giphy

Would this stop you from traveling more? Share us your thoughts!

