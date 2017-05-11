Music Festival in DISNEYLAND!

Everybody loves Disneyland. I mean how can you not right? Now, imagine if you love EDM as well.

The best news ever has been released! To commemorate Disneyland Paris’ 25th year, they will be the hosting ground for the first ever one day electronic dance music festival.

NO KIDDING!

The headlining act will be none other than Steve Aoki.

Other DJs said to be making an appearance includes:

Australian duo NERVO

French DJs Michael Calfan and Richard Orlinski.

More artists will be featured closer to the date of the event.

The magical Disneyland is known for their amazing fireworks and light shows. Can you imagine what it would be like paired with EDM music?

As if that hasn’t convinced you enough. According to the website, if you purchase a ticket to the show, it will allow you to enjoy the park for a few hours before the show begins.

So…can I take a couple of days off boss?