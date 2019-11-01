Connect with us

My Chemical Romance Announce Reunion Concert

Reunited n it feels so good!

7 hours ago

My Chemical Romance has announced to their fans that the band is gearing up for a huge reunion gig.

This following a long seven-year-hiatus.

The news was shared on their official social media accounts, which recently had a facelift earlier this week.

Like Phantoms Forever… ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Tickets on Sale Friday 11/1/19 at 12:00 PM Pacific⠀ ⠀ https://www.axs.com/events/385849/my-chemical-romance-tickets⠀

A post shared by My Chemical Romance (@mychemicalromance) on

The show will be scheduled on 20 December, in Los Angeles. However no other locations have been confirmed so far, but there is word that a  world tour is going to be announced soon!- So stay tuned!

Here’s a throwback song to get you in the mood for My Chemical Romance, watch ‘I Don’t Love You’ MV here.

