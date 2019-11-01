Music
My Chemical Romance Announce Reunion Concert
Reunited n it feels so good!
My Chemical Romance has announced to their fans that the band is gearing up for a huge reunion gig.
This following a long seven-year-hiatus.
The news was shared on their official social media accounts, which recently had a facelift earlier this week.
The show will be scheduled on 20 December, in Los Angeles. However no other locations have been confirmed so far, but there is word that a world tour is going to be announced soon!- So stay tuned!
Here’s a throwback song to get you in the mood for My Chemical Romance, watch ‘I Don’t Love You’ MV here.
Recent Posts
Jumanji: The Next Level Final Releases Final Trailer
It’s a whole new adventure
FlyFM Ili Ruzanna Drops ‘Truth Hurts’, Dua Lipa, HAIM Has New Beats All In #NMF
Check out Monsta X, Bastille, Tom Walker's latest songs and many more!
My Chemical Romance Announce Reunion Concert
Reunited n it feels so good!
Taylor Swift To Receive Artist Of The Decade Award At 2019 AMA’s
Taylor is nominated for 5 awards and set to perform on stage!
Reasons To Watch The Addams Family
'The Addams Family' is out in theatres 31 October 2019!