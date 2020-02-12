Connect with us

Name A Cockroach After An Ex And This Zoo Will Help You Move On By Feeding It To An Animal

You do not even need to be in the United States, they will livestream the feeding!

6 hours ago

Still bitter and angry over an ex?

This zoo has an idea that will help you get over them in an absolutely petty – yet satisfying – way.

As part of their Valentine’s Day event called ‘Cry Me A Cockroach’, San Antonio Zoo is asking you to name a cockroach after a former lover and feed it to their animals for only USD5 (RM20)!

Better yet, you do not even need to be in the United States on 14 February to get rid of that vermin

We read that meerkats love cockroaches.Shropshire Star

The zoo will be livestreaming the feeding on Valentine’s Day so that nobody misses out on any munching action.

Continue reading here!

