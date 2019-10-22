Connect with us

Natalie Portman Weighs in on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’s’ Possible Breast Cancer Storyline

Talk about a plot twist!

Natalie Portman doesn’t know if “Thor: Love and Thunder” will include a breast cancer storyline for her character Jane Foster, but she’s definitely intrigued by the possibility.

“It’s just very rare that these kinds of big entertainment films look at more serious, real-life issues,” she told Variety at L.A. Dance Project’s 8th annual fundraising gala at downtown gallery space Hauser, Wirth & Schimmel on Saturday night. “I really don’t know anything about it. I haven’t seen anything, but I’ve heard the same rumors as you have, and it’s exciting to think about.”

Portman is set to reprise her MCU role in the fourth installment of the superhero franchise, in which Jane becomes Thor!

Entertainment3 hours ago

Natalie Portman Weighs in on 'Thor: Love and Thunder's' Possible Breast Cancer Storyline

Talk about a plot twist!
