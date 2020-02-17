Social News
Nearly 4 In 10 Malaysians Plan To Leave Their Jobs To Join The Gig Economy This Year
Thinking of switching jobs?
According to a survey by Zurich Insurance, 38% of Malaysians are looking to join the gig economy in the next 12 months
That’s almost 4 in 10 Malaysians who plan to leave their full-time jobs to join the gig economy, which includes becoming a freelance worker, independent contractor, or online platform worker like an e-hailing driver.
Recent Posts
Alleged Snatch Thief Gets Hit By A Car After Stealing A Woman’s Handbag
Violent snatch thief at Sri Gombak. In the end, broke his leg. Pity him."
Top 10 Differences “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” Book And The Movie
To all the differences we love!
Nearly 4 In 10 Malaysians Plan To Leave Their Jobs To Join The Gig Economy This Year
Thinking of switching jobs?
Best Celebrity Valentine’s Day Post 2020
L.O.V.E
Man Suspended After Son Bragged Him Using Political Connections To Defy COVID-19 Travel Ban
Oops!