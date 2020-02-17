Connect with us

Nearly 4 In 10 Malaysians Plan To Leave Their Jobs To Join The Gig Economy This Year

Thinking of switching jobs?

Published

6 hours ago

on

Cover image via Designrfix Unsplash

According to a survey by Zurich Insurance, 38% of Malaysians are looking to join the gig economy in the next 12 months

Image from Mothership

Image via Mothership

That’s almost 4 in 10 Malaysians who plan to leave their full-time jobs to join the gig economy, which includes becoming a freelance worker, independent contractor, or online platform worker like an e-hailing driver.

