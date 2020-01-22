Entertainment
Needlefish Jumps Out Of The Ocean And Pierces Through Teenage Boy’s Neck
By Says – Arisha Rozaidee
An Indonesian teen recently met in a freak accident when a needlefish jumped out of the ocean and pierced the nape of his neck
Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is advised for the following images.
According to Makassar Terkini, the incident took place on Saturday, 18 January at South Buton Regency, Southeast Sulawesi.
14-year-old Muhammad Idul was accompanying his father on a fishing trip when the needlefish suddenly jumped out of the ocean towards their boat.
The fish pierced into the left side of his neck and out the right side
Tribun-Timur reported that the teen was initially taken to Siloam Hospital in Tangerang, Indonesia.
On Monday, he was referred to Wahidin General Hospital where a team of five doctors successfully removed the fish’s snout after a two-hour surgery.
Muhammad Idul survived the ordeal and is currently in stable condition
