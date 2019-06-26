Entertainment
Netizens Are Touched By Agong Going Out Of His Way To Help An Accident Victim
We should all be alot more like our Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah
The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, was spotted waiting in line at KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) as he waited for his turn to order some food, last week! And just recently the Majesty was again seen doing what every normal human being must do when someone’s in need of a helping hand wrote. The Agong helped a road accident victim at Putrajaya!
Even with pressing matters he had to attend to on that day, such as, His Majesty was actually on his way to a pre-cabinet meeting with the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad at Istana Melawati, Putrajaya.
Thankfully, the victim Jasliza Jamil, who was involved in the road accident, escaped the almost fateful incident and she did not suffer any serious injuries. The Agong then continued his journey back to Istana Melawati for the pre-cabinet meeting after helping the victim and ensuring that she’s alright.
The pictures of the Majesty leaving his official vehicle and rushing to lend a helping to the victim were uploaded onto the Istana Negara’s official Instagram page and has now garnered over 3,000 likes, was accompanied by a caption that read.
View this post on Instagram
KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong berkesempatan turun dari kenderaan rasmi Baginda untuk memberi bantuan kepada mangsa kemalangan jalan raya di kawasan Putrajaya. Alhamdulillah pemandu kereta terbabit, Puan Jasliza Jamil tidak mengalami kecederaan yang serius. Seri Paduka Baginda Tuanku kemudiannya meneruskan perjalanan ke Mesyuarat Pra Kabinet bersama YAB Perdana Menteri di Istana Melawati, Putrajaya. Daulat Tuanku. . His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda The Yang di-Pertuan Agong this morning extended a helping hand to a traffic accident victim in Putrajaya. His Majesty was on his journey to Istana Melawati, Putrajaya for a pre-cabinet meeting with YAB Prime Minister when the motorcade stumbled upon the accident. Fortunately, the driver Puan Jasliza Jamil suffered only minor injuries.
Naturally, the post went viral, many netizens were astonished by the Agong’s kindness and cheered him for going out his way to help a civilian.
The netizens praised His Majesty for being the King of Hearts and for putting his people first, before anything else. They also pointed out that the Agong has, in fact, inherited the generous heart of his late father. So sweet!
