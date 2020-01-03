#FlyShareIt
Netizens Cannot Stop Talking About This Chinese-Indian Couple’s Stunning Wedding
By SAYS May Vin Ang
On 31 December, a Malaysian Indian woman took to Facebook to share about her wedding with her Singaporean Chinese husband and it quickly touched the hearts of thousands
Pathma Gurusamy’s post about her recent marriage to Ng Boon Jun in the Facebook group Subtle Asian Traits garnered over 36,000 reactions and almost 2,000 comments from the group’s more than 1.6 million members.
“I’ve loved seeing all your posts on interracial marriages and felt like sharing mine,” she wrote.
