New Doctors, Nurses, And Other Civil Servants Won’t Get Critical Allowance Starting 2020

By SAYS Sadho Ram

Published

39 mins ago

on

Via Najib Razak/Facebook Syarafiq Abd Samad/NST

The Public Service Department (JPA) has announced that new doctors, nurses, engineers and other professionals joining the civil service starting 1 January 2020 would not receive an additional allowance of monthly RM750 under the Critical Service Incentive Payment (BIPK)

In a circular issued on 20 December, JPA said that they are eliminating the BIPK for government workers across 33 Critical Service schemes who will be appointed starting 2020.

