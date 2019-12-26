#FlyShareIt
New Doctors, Nurses, And Other Civil Servants Won’t Get Critical Allowance Starting 2020
By SAYS Sadho Ram
The Public Service Department (JPA) has announced that new doctors, nurses, engineers and other professionals joining the civil service starting 1 January 2020 would not receive an additional allowance of monthly RM750 under the Critical Service Incentive Payment (BIPK)
In a circular issued on 20 December, JPA said that they are eliminating the BIPK for government workers across 33 Critical Service schemes who will be appointed starting 2020.
