Entertainment
New “Morbius” Trailer Starring Jared Leto Is Jaw Droppingly-Good
Your summer movie sorted!
Sony has dropped its latest antihero movie trailer for “Morbius” starring Jared Leto as Michael Morbius
The film follows a disabled doctor with a rare blood condition. With the willingness to go far to cure his condition, he experiments on himself with bat DNA, which resulted in him becoming a bloodthirsty – bat man. No, not the ‘Bat man’, but a Bat. Man. Morbius, in known as a villain in the Spider-Man comics and an anti-hero in his own story.
The film also includes Adria Arjona, Matt Smith,Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton, who could be reprising his role as Vulture, from his character in the Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Morbius is schedule to be release this summer in July 2020.
