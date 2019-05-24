New Show “Chernobyl” Rated Higher Than Game Of Thrones

Via NST

Now that Game Of Thrones is over, you’re probably wondering what now?

Here’s a newfound new HBO series that many reviews are raving about- Chernobyl.

Advertisement

The new Sky Atlantic show apparently has a higher rating on IMDb than Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad. It also scores an average 9.5 on the site, since its release, 6 May!

Chernobyl is The five-part miniseries is based on the infamous nuclear reactor disaster in the Ukrainian town in 1986. The show covers the build-up to the explosion and its disastrous aftermath.