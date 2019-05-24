Connect with us
New Show “Chernobyl” Rated Higher Than Game Of Thrones

This is one show you need to binge on

17 hours ago

Via NST

Now that Game Of Thrones is over, you’re probably wondering what now?

Here’s a newfound new HBO series that many reviews are raving about- Chernobyl.

The new Sky Atlantic show apparently has a higher rating on IMDb than Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad.  It also scores an average 9.5 on the site, since its release, 6 May!

Chernobyl is The five-part miniseries is based on the infamous nuclear reactor disaster in the Ukrainian town in 1986. The show covers the build-up to the explosion and its disastrous aftermath.

